Lock Upp 5th contestant confirmed! Kaaranvir Bohra to enter Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Television's popular actor Kaaranvir Bohra is the fifth contestant in the upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The makers took Instagram and announced Karanvir's entry into the show, with a promo video. They captioned the post, "Iss baar hero ka saamna villain se nahi, Queen se hai! Are you ready? @karanvirbohra Get ready to watch #LockUpp soon."

Earlier, the makers of the show had revealed four names, who would be competing for the title, TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestling champion Babita Phogat.

Sharing his excitement on the announcement, Kaaranvir, who is known for his stint in 'Khatron ke Khiladi 5', 'Naagin 2' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', says, "My excitement actually has no bounds. I had to contain myself not to tell people that I am doing this show, till it does not come out and the reason for my excitement to do this show was just one thing, that one energy, and that energy is none other than Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and my wife, Teejay Sidhu."

The thought behind the reality show and its title make the show a clear winner for the actor as he says, "I think it is a stand-alone awesome show by itself. The name in itself is a winner. Since it's the first season, nobody knows what's going to happen inside."

The show will involve 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that people usually take for granted.

Probe him about his game plan, and the actor doesn't reveal anything but gives a categorical answer, "So basically the idea of 'Lock Upp' in reality is to save yourself, there will be so many bullies, there will be so many things that won't be so conducive, but how you stand up and how you fight, should be the key. So that's all, wish me luck!"

'Lock Upp' will be available to stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player with the first episode dropping on Sunday, February 27 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Both the streaming platforms will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

