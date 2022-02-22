Lock Upp: Controversial stand up comic Munawar Faruqui part of Kangana Ranaut's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNAWAR.FARUQUI Munawar Faruqui is part of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to take up hosting duties for the upcoming show on OTT Lock Upp. It s produced by Ekta Kapoor and will stream on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji from February 27. After actress Nisha Rawal, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has been confirmed to be part of the reality show. A promo was shared online recently in which Munawar was revealed to be one of the contestants.

Commenting on his association with Lock Upp, Munawar said, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-a-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show.”

Munawar has been mired in controversy for his jokes that allegedly targeted politicians. His jokes referencing Hindu gods have also attracted criticism. Munawar, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on January 2 last year along with four others on the allegations that he made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods during a stand-up show.

Meanwhile, actress Nisha Rawal has also been announced as a participating contestant on Lock Upp.

Kangana had earlier stated how dangerous the Lock Upp world is, and it will be a nightmare. 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. Forget about fulfilling their high demands, and the contestants will be locked up in the show's prison with people they can't see eye-to-eye with. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.