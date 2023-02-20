Kranti OTT release: Know when and where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa's action drama

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_NUTHAN Poster of Krannti featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa

Kranti OTT release: The movie marks Darshan Thoogudeepa’s return to films after a two-year hiatus and Rachita Ram’s successful decade-long career in the industry. After its massive success at the box office, the makers are all set to take this blockbuster hit to a wider audience with its OTT release. Directed by V. Harikrishna, the movie also features Dr. V Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, and Sumalatha in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch Kranti

The movie's OTT rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Videos and it will start streaming from February 23, 2023.

Kranti Movie Cast

The characters of this film have been highly appreciated by the audience. Here is the full list of actors who have acted in this movie under Kranti Movie Cast i.e. Kranti movie cast is listed below.

Darshan

Rachita Ram

Ravichandran

Tarun Arora

Ravi Shankar

Sampath Raj

Achyut Raj

Nimika Ratnakar

Sadhu Kokila

B Suresh

Kranti Movie has proved to be a huge hit, in fact, people are liking the cast, action and script of this film. The movie got a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Kranti was made with a total budget of Rs 16 crores.

Kranti box-office collection

Kranti movie made a pre-release business of 17 crores before release, and on opening day, it made 35.3 crores. On its first weekend at the box office, Dhamaka earned approximately 109 crores worldwide. Kranti movie collected 100 Cr in just 4 days. Overall, the Kranti movie collected 109 Cr worldwide.

About Kranti

When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri (played by Tarun Arora) and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students. The film will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from February 23.

