Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's family entertainer struggles to survive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan's family entertainer Shehzada struggles to survive

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's family entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan was expected to set the box office on fire. However, the film fell flat at the ticket windows. Shehzada was supposed to hit the screens on Feb 10 but was pushed to Feb 17 as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continued its record-breaking run at box office. It appears that the strategy did not work in Kartik Aaryan's favour. The actor has also turned producer for this film and had revealed that he returned his acting fee for Shehzada because the film experienced a 'crisis.'

Shehzada is an official Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that released in 2020. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie is also available on YouTube. Since the majority of the people have already watched Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it appears that Shehzada is not the first choice for cinemagoers. On the other hand, Shehzada is facing competition from Pathaan, Dhanush's recently released Vaathi as well as Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As per the early estimates by trade analysts, Kartik aaryan's Shehzada is expected to earn Rs 7.25 crores on Day 3 at the box office.

Watch Shehzada Trailer here-

Shehzada Box Office Report:

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shehzada has fallen flat at the box office. Revealing the market numbers on Day 1 and Day 2 of the film's release, he wrote, "#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz."

This makes the total first-weekend collection of Shehzada= Rs 22- 22.5 cr.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is seen doing action on the big screen. Shehzada comes after Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

DON'T MISS

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan reveals if he dated Sara Ali Khan or Kriti Sanon. Find out

Kartik Aaryan reveals he returned his acting fee for Shehzada because the film experienced a "crisis..."

Shehzada Twitter Reactions: Kartik Aaryan rules social media, fans declare his film 'blockbuster'

Latest Bollywood News