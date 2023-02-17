Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan reveals he returned his acting fee for Shehzada because the film experienced a "crisis..."

Shehzada actor and co-producer Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview has revealed that he returned his remuneration for the film. Kartik first signed Shehzada just as an actor. But, when the production hit a crisis, he decided to provide his assistance by joining as a co-producer. Kartik acknowledged that as the production went through a crisis, he opted to forego his acting remuneration. Kartik said Shehzada is a significant film for him for a variety of reasons as it is his debut film as a co-producer.

Shehzada is an authentic adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Kartik had been urged not to do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Luka Chuppi, but he followed his gut inclination and completed both films. Kartik stated that during the time of Bhool Bhulaiyaa people asked him about why he was doing this film. Kartik further added that he is a proud rebel and it makes him happy.

Shehzada will be Kartik and Kriti Sanon's second film together, following the success of Lukka Chuppi (2019). Shehzada was originally scheduled to be released on February 10, but the producers opted to push it back a week to avoid competing with Shah Rukh Khan's current hit Pathaan. Shehzada will be released in theatres on February 17th, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania.

