Shehzada Twitter Reactions: Kartik Aaryan rules social media, fans declare his film 'blockbuster'

Shehzada Twitter Reactions: Rohit Dhawan's action entertainer Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles in OUT! The film is an official Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shehzada clashes with Hollywood biggie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

While Shehzada's Box Office predictions don't look much promising, Kartik Aaryan is ruling social media with many calling his latest offering a 'blockbuster.' As the first day-first show started, the netizens started sharing their reviews. A user said, "#ShehzadaReview: The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starts with the perfect blend of David Dhawan & Allu Arjun's cinema. The dramedy brings back the 90s masala genre for the masses. #Shehzada #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon." Another said, "#SHEHZADA is a bloody BLOCKBUSTER. @TheAaryanKartik is Boss. @hussainthelal ke dialogues will make you cry with laughter and emotions. What a Beauty by #RohitDhawan. Watch this rollercoaster with your family."

Shehzada was first scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed considering the blockbuster run of Pathaan at the box office. The film marks the return of Kartik Aaryan to the big screen after his previous blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. ALSO READ: Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan shines yet again in Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film

Apart from this, Kartik was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance. Next, he will be seen in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.

