Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan shines yet again in Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada releases in theatres. Know its verdict Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Shehzada

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: Feb 17, 2023

Feb 17, 2023 Director: Rohit Dhawan

Genre: Action-Comedy=Drama

Shehzada Movie Review: After trying his hands at romance and comedy, Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan showcased his expertise in the action genre as well with his latest release 'Shehzada'. This film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit action drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which came in the year 2020. The Hindi remake has been in the news since forever and it was also one of Aaryan's most anticipated films since the actor turned a producer with Shehzada. While he played his cards correctly in the film loaded with strong action, funny one-liners and a touch of comedy in the dialogues but the story fails to hold strongly. The first half of the film drags on but in the second half, the story catches up.

As the trailer hints, Shehzada has an abundance of action, drama, and romance. It can be perfectly called a family entertainer. Since it has been directed by Rohit Dhawan, son of David Dhawan, it is obvious that the film is inclined toward comedy and drama. It completely falls along the lines of a 'Dhawan' film. Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon are seen back together as a lead couple. Their offscreen chemistry and friendship beautifully transform on the screen. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sunny Ahuja, Ankur Rathi and Sachin Khedekar. Rajpal Yadav and Rakesh Bedi also make special appearances.

Shehzada Plotline:

Karthik Aryan aka Bantu's fate turned upside down the day he came into this world. While he was born as a Shehzada, he was brought up in a very simple house and his right of being a Shehzada was given to someone else. This was all a game played by Bantu's fake father Valmiki (Paresh Rawal). What does Bantu do when he learns that his real family is the Jindal family? Under what circumstances does he meet his parents (Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala)? Why does Valmiki keep Bantu away from his family? This makes the crux of the Bollywood movie Shehzada.

Performances:

Kartik Aryan rocks from the first scene to the last scene, The actor is showing improvement in his performances with each new film. While he did not deliver a long monologue in Shehzada which is his USP, he managed to hold the interest in every scene. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon justified her role as a lawyer but she did not have much to do. However, Paresh Rawal excelled as expected in his role. His effortless acting and comic timing are worth watching again and again. Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala did their job well. Sachin Khedekar is endearing as the patriarch of the Jindal family while Sunny Hinduja has his moments as a batman. The special appearance is of Rajpal Yadav and Rakesh Bedi and their scenes are funny.

What does not work for Shehzada?

Shehzada leaves no stone unturned in the entertainment department. Along with comedy, there is also a family connection that viewers love. Keeping in mind the Hindi audience and today's youth, Rohit Dhawan has made relevant changes to the superhit Telugu film. However, not all the characters are given their due on the screen. The film is all about Kartik Aaryan and the leading lady, Kriti Sanon's track abruptly ends in the second half which is disappointing. Also, since Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', many people have already seen it. So, there is a high chance that Shehzada's box office collection will be affected by it. Allu Arjun's Telugu film is even available on YouTube in Hindi dubbed version.