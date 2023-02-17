Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kartik Aaryan's film set for a dull start?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kartik Aaryan is back on the big screens with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo's latest film Shehzada released in theatres on February 17 and is expected to mint big money at the box office on its first day. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it is a family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is seen doing action on the big screen.

Shehzada comes after Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Since it has been one of the most anticipated films this year, it was assumed that Shehzada's box office collection will witness a massive opening. However, the advance bookings have another story to tell. Since many cinemagoers have already seen Allu Arjun's Telugu film, it appears that the Hindi remake Shehzada is going to face hurdles. According to the data presented by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kartik's action-drama is looking forward to dull first-day numbers since it sold almost 26k tickets on Day 1 only. This is not even half of how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed on the first day.

The Anees Bazmee directorial had grossed around Rs 6.50 crore in advance sales on Day 1 which led to an opening of Rs 14.11 cr nett. Shehzada on the other hand is expected to do a business of Rs 6-7 cr on Day 1.

Shehzada was first scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed considering the blockbuster run of Pathaan at the box office. Now, the film has hit the theatres but is still completing with Pathaan as well as Marvel Studios' latest release Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

To counter this, Kartik Aaryan had even announced a special Valentine's Day gift for the viewers. On the opening day, he made the Shehzada movie tickets available at a 'buy one, get one free' deal.

Meanwhile, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the music has been given by Pritam.

