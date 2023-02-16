OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 17): Lost, The Night Manager, Cirkus & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 17)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 17): The third week of February is all set to serve a variety of movies and web series on OTT. While Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Hacueline Fernnadez's Bollywood movie Cirkus failed to charm the box office, it is all set to release on OTT this weekend. On the other hand, films like Lost and The Romantics are also making their way online. Talking about the new web series, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's highly anticipated The Night Manager is premiering on OTT along with Kdrama Big Bet 2 and others.

So grab your favorite snacks and get ready to binge-watch this weekend. Know what is releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play and others.

Lost

Yami Gautam is seen stepping in the shoes of a crime reporter in pursuit of a story in her film Lost. She met real-life crime journalists during the course of the film's shooting. The film follows her search for truth as a local politician played by Rahul Khanna continues to obstruct her findings. It showcases a battle between what's right and what's the ultimate truth and represents a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – February 16

Directed by: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Language: Hindi

The Night Manager

Starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager is wrapped in lavish drama, and picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The spy-thriller series is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – February 17

Directed by: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose

Language: Hindi

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Hacueline Fernnadez's Bollywood movie Cirkus failed to charm the box office, it is all set to release on OTT this weekend. The film is a comedy-drama with Singh playing the double role. It also stars Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 17

Directed by: Rohit Shetty

Language: Hindi

Jhope In The Box

Jhope In The Box documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - 'Jack In The Box'. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – February 17

Language: Korean, English Dubbed

The Romantics

Docu-series 'The Romantics' sees the three Khans, Salim Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma among others talking about the legacy of Yash Chopra and making of romantic movies in Bollywood. In a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India over the past 50 years, the docu-series features 35 leading personalities from the film industry who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 years. The head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, known for staying away from the cameras and media interactions, also recorded his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 14

Directed by: Smriti Mundhra

Language: Hindi

Minus One: New Chapter

This Valentine’s Day, dive deeper into a unique love story Minus One: New Chapter which is themed around how ‘forever isn’t always’. Following the success of the first season which released back in 2019, the protagonists of the show Varun (Ayush Mehra) and Ria (Aisha Ahmed) are returning with even more surprises, twists, love and drama that unfold an out-of-the-ordinary story. The show is an honest look at the unspoken difficulties in modern-day relationships and highlights the fact that ‘forever isnt always’ - the series is set to breaks stereotypes in the most relatable manner.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 14

Directed by: Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi

Language: Hindi

Baghdad Central

Everything’s fair in love and war. Or is it? ‘Baghdad Central’ presents an engaging mission set in war-torn Iraq that gradually becomes more intense until reaching an explosive finale. By depicting a story from the point of view of Iraqi locals instead of an American/British one, the series also throws light on the experiences of the citizens of a nation ruptured by war and political instability and what it feels like to be a prisoner in one’s own country. ‘Baghdad Central’ also manages to capture the cultural differences between Iraqi and Western societies deftly.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 17

Directed by: Ben A Williams

Language: English

The Wolf Princess

A historical Chinese drama, ‘The Wolf Princess’ is adapted from Sky Wing Media’s novel ‘Exquisite Wolf Heart.’ The story circles around the life of Princess Ling Long (Connie Kang), who gets bitten by a wolf while searching for her missing father. She lives as a woman split in two, and switches between a gentle human side and a savage wolf. Pretending to be a nice human, she cannot get control of her warring personality and is often dubbed as manipulative to meet her selfish needs. However, her plans get disturbed when she encounters an arrogant young aristocrat Yan Qing (Gu Jia Cheng), who mistakes her for a thief. While Yan Qing believes he knows Ling Long’s real face, he is aware of her dangerous dual personality, and they together decide to turn wrongs into right. Will this unusual pair find a way to spot the evil, both outside and inside?

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 18

Directed by: Danny Ko

Language: Hindi

