'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan reveals if he dated Sara Ali Khan or Kriti Sanon. Find out

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying praise for his latest release, Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action entertainer hit the screens on February 17. During a recent interview, the actor was asked about his love-life and he finally revealed if he has ever dated Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Shehzada actor was quizzed on whether he has dated Sara, and he passed the question with a smile on his face. When the same question was asked about Kriti Sanon, he right away said, 'No'.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are said to have started seeing each other while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. They were rumoured to be dating in the past. However, the duo reportedly parted ways after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2.

Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actors also shared glimpses of their time in Udaipur on their respective Instagram Stories, without mentioning each other, which made their fans assume that they are together. Kartik and Sara , fondly called Sartik by fans, received immense love after the photos went online.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty.

