Maha Shivratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Babu and other celebs extend wishes on auspicious day

Maha Shivratri 2023: On the auspicious festival, the devotees observe fast and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. By offering water, milk, belpatra, flowers and others on Shivling, devotees please the God and seek blessings for a happy and wealthy life. There are a lot of stories attached to the great night of Shiva, including the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the other being Shiva's power to save the world from destruction. Now, Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Babu and other celebs have extended their heartfelt wishes to all on Maha Shivratri.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you."

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture from her last year's celebrations of Shivratri at Isha Foundation with spiritual guru Sadhguru. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful red and golden saree in the photo as she greeted the spiritual teacher with folded hands. "Mahashivratri ki shubhkaamnaaen. Picture from last year's celebrations in the aashram," she captioned the post.

Kangana missed celebrating Shivratri at the aashram this year owing toto her work commitments. She is currently in Hyderabad for the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2. "It's a working MahaShivratri for me here in Hyderabad but my heart will be there in the Aashram," she further wrote.

