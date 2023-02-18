INSIDE Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy & other celebs attend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRA,/MOUNI ROY Smriti Irani's daughter's reception

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the reception party of Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani. The who's who of the film industry were seen posing with Smriti Irani and her daughter. Shanelle tied the knot with Canada-based lawyer Arjun Bhalla on February 9. The two had an intimate ceremony at Khimsar Fort and Palace in Rajasthan. The wedding was reportedly an extremely private affair with only 50 guests in attendance. After the ceremony, they hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai.

In the viral photos, Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as always in an all-black formal as he posed with Smrit, Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni, who is Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star looked beautiful in a green sequinned saree. On the other hand, newlywed Shanelle dazzled in a blue saree.

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial." The reception was reportedly held in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.

Ronit Roy, who played Mihir in KSBKBT and his wife Neelam along with Ravi Kishan were also at the reception. Sharing pictures, Ronit wrote, " Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani.

Producer Ekta Kapoor attended the reception with her father and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Shanelle and Arjun's wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies spread over three days. Shanelle's father Zubin Irani and the groom reached the wedding venue early while Smrti came after attending the session in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Shanelle is Smriti's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage. Smriti and Zubin have two kids together, son Zohr and daughter Zoish.

