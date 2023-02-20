Taraka Ratna funeral today: Nandamuri Balakrishna pays last respects, Jr NTR and others to attend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Taraka Ratna funeral today | LIVE UPDATES

Taraka Ratna funeral today: Telegu actor turned politician Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday (Feb 18) at the age of 39. He collapsed last month and was rushed to the hospital while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh. He remained critical even after getting treatment at a Bengaluru hospital and succumbed on Saturday. The mortal remains of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna were brought to his residence in Rangareddy on Sunday morning and today, his funeral will be held. Reportedly, the late actor's wife Alekhya Reddy has fallen unwell.

Several celebrities from the South Indian film industry paid their respects to Taraka Ratna including his cousin Jr NTR, actor Allu Arjun among others. Many videos and photos are also going viral on the internet in which family and friends can be seen paying their respects to the late actor. In one of the videos, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen getting emotional.

Taraka Ratna funeral today LIVE updates:

Meanwhile, Taraka Ratna was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. He is survived by his wife and their daughter. Taraka tied the knot with Alekhya in 2012 even when his family did not approve of her. The duo had met on the sets of the Daya where Alekhya was a costume designer. They got married in a temple in Hyderabad and none of the actor’s family members attended the ceremony.

Talking about his acting career, after his debut with 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated.

