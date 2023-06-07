Custody OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty's action thriller

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Custody poster featuring Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya's recently amazed his fans with the release of 'Custody'. The film directed by Vikram Prabhu also featured Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The film received mixed reviews from movie buffs and critics and managed to make around Rs 26.8 Crore at the box office. The latest news is that the movie has finally locked its OTT release date. Amazon Prime Video announced on their social media profiles that the film will be available for streaming on their platform from June 9, 2023. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie will also be available in Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Prime Video announced the OTT release of Custody with a film poster, and wrote, "Embark on a heart-pounding journey with constable Siva as he works his way through a web of corruption, betrayal, and lies!" The movie, Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in the film, and it also marks Naga Chaitanya's debut in Tamil cinema as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami portrays the antagonist, and Priyamani has a crucial role in the movie. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath are part of the supporting cast.

The cop drama, produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also features Priyamani and Arvind Swami in significant roles. The film’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is an enthralling action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Unaware of Raju's role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself becoming a target, along with the criminal he`s escorting.

As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom. This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explores the relentless pursuit of justice, despite the betrayal in tow, delivering an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic experience.

