LEAKED: Ꮪhubman Gill's old chat with Sara Tendulkar goes viral | Fans react

Shubman Gill has been in top form on the field. The star India batter finished this year's IPL season with nearly 900 runs, bagging the Orange Cap in the high-profile tournament. The on-field actions, however, are not the only reason behind Gill making it to the headlines. The young cricketer also made headlines as he voiced Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi versions. Now, an old chat between Shubman and Sara Tendulkar is doing the rounds.

In the past, Shubman and Sara Tendulkar had a close bond and maintained a friendly relationship. Rumors of their romantic involvement, however, began to circulate. In one of the screenshots that are now resurfacing on the internet, Shubman Gill can be seen on an Instagram live session addressing his fans, when Sara Tendulkar joins the session and wishes him ‘Happy Birthday’ in the comments with utmost excitement.

In another screenshot of their old social media interactions, Shubman Gill posted a photo of himself exercising. One fan commented, “Amazing editing skills”, to which Sara Tendulkar wrote, “You think he did that himself?” giving rise to speculations that she helped out the cricketer with the photo. Not just this, Shubman Gill is often affectionately referred to as “Sachin Tendulkar’s son-in-law” by enthusiastic fans at a cricket ground.

Rumours that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were dating first surfaced on social media back in 2021. It started with the duo liking each other’s photos on social media. Things appeared to be fizzing out with time until Gill's Instagram post on Valentine's Day last year caught everyone's attention. Fans found a Sara connection in Gill's post as it featured the background seen in a previous post by her.

Last year, Shubman Gill was linked with actress Sara Ali Khan after the two were spotted together on outings. However, nothing was confirmed by them.

