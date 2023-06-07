Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s social media exchange is too awwdorable

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma spotted at dinner date

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The pair initially sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Goa on New Year's Eve. Their kissing video went viral on social media. After the video prompted dating rumours, the two appeared together at an award show. The two have remained silent and have chosen not to make any comments about it. Recently, Tamannaah graced her Instagram account with delightful pictures of herself wearing an elegant white crop top. This time, it wasn't just her fans who were left in awe. Tamannaah's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma, too, responded to the post.

Tamannaah captioned the post, "Crop it like it's hot," while Vijay promptly expressed his admiration with fire emojis. The recently released trailer for the second season of “Lust Stories,” sparked an online discussion about the possibility of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah being paired together in one of the episodes. Ever since the teaser has been released, fans have gone gaga over the reel-life pairing of the rumoured couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Darlings. He is set to star in Dahaad which will release on Prime Video on May 12. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor. On the other hand, Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'. Tamannaah has Rajinikanth's Jailor in her kitty.

for the unversed, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai last December, which fuelled rumours about their romance. Since then, they have been seen together in public many times. Tamannaah is one of the most established stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and made her debut in 2005 while Vijay made his debut with Chittagong in 2012. Currently, Vijay is swooping in all the praises and totally stole the show with his prolific performance in Dahaad. Post that it's been proven that Varma can totally get scarier and better every single time.

