Park Chan-Wook to produce Netflix historical film War and Revolt

Park Chan-Wook is all set to produce and co-write period thriller War and Revolt, which will mark his first collaboration with giant Netflix. It will be produced by Park’s own Moho Film – the Seoul-based production company behind Decision to Leave, The Handmaiden, and Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer in collaboration with Semicolon Studio.

Set against a backdrop of war, the story follows two childhood friends turned adversaries. It will star Gang Dong-won of Broker and Peninsula alongside Park Jeong-min, marking the first time the two leading actors have shared the screen. The gang will play Cheon-young, a character whose martial prowess defies his humble origins as a slave. Park stars as Jong-ryeo, Cheon-young’s former master and a descendant of Joseon’s most influential military family. After passing the military service exam, Jong-ryeo becomes the personal guard to the king, leading to a reunion with his former friend.

The top cast also includes Cha Seung-won as King Seonjo, a monarch who abandons his people at the onset of the Japanese invasion, only to seek redemption by restoring his royal authority after the war; Kim Shin-rock, known for her performance in Hellbound; Jin Seon-kyu; and Jung Sung-ill of Netflix series The Glory. Jung Sung-ill will be seen playing an intimidating Japanese warlord who recognizes Cheon-young’s extraordinary swordsmanship.

The filmmaker who last worked on the 2022 film Decision to Leave, which he directed, wrote, and produced. Park Chan-wook’s next project as a director is the HBO miniseries The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr in multiple roles. The show will be based on a 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning Vietnamese novel of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

