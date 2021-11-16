Chhorii trailer: Nushhratt Bharucha is surrounded by mysterious evil forces in this haunting tale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHHRATT BHARUCHA Chhorii trailer featuring Nushhratt Bharucha

The trailer for the Amazon Original movie Chhorii starringNushrratt Bharuccha was unvieled today. Chhorii is the Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi. Directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorii will premiere on the streaming platform on 26 November. Joining her in pivotal roles will be Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of Chhorii, the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuchha) has to deal with, and much more. Sakshi, who is 8 months pregnant, and Hemant are forced by challenging life circumstances to seek shelter in an isolated house surrounded by large sugarcane fields. The house is inhabited by an old couple who seem to know more than they tell. Unknown to Sakshi, there are mysterious evil forces in the fields who are after her and her unborn child. Even though she tries her best to save her unborn baby and herself, her sanity is affected by the scary sights of three mysterious kids and a charred monster, along with a frightening lullaby playing on an old transistor. Watch the trailer here:

The actress also shared the trailer on Instagram writing, "You can’t run. You can’t hide. She will find you. #Chhorii Trailer Out Now!"

“Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience,” Nushrratt Bharuccha said in a statement adding, “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.”

“Chhorii is a uniquely Indian story waiting to be told to a global audience,” said director Vishal Furia.