Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan to host new season; premiere date out

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT Hindi,' which is scheduled to debut on June 17, will feature Salman Khan as the host.

Updated on: June 06, 2023
Bollywood icon Salman Khan is set to host the highly anticipated second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT Hindi'. The show is scheduled to premiere on June 17 and aims to deliver an even more spectacular entertainment experience. With Salman Khan at the helm, viewers can expect a larger-than-life season filled with drama, gossip, and intense confrontations, all available for free streaming. This season is poised to surpass the excitement of the debut year and captivate audiences like never before.

Following the tremendous triumph of the IPL, JioCinema is gearing up to enhance the entertainment dose across India with the country's most talked about reality show. With Salman Khan's captivating on-screen persona and charismatic hosting prowess, the over-the-top version of the show is bound to reach new levels of excitement, drama, and entertainment. Make sure to save the date and prepare to be enthralled by the nation's most talked-about reality show, featuring captivating housemate antics. Starting June 17th, 2023, on JioCinema. 

On Tuesday, Jio Cinemas shared a teaser of the show on their official Instagram account. The caption read, "Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap.Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop.#BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2" 

While a number of celebrities are in talks to appear in the Bigg Boss OTT second season, information regarding the candidates are still being kept under wraps. We will likely learn all about the contestants on the opening day. 

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Karan Johar served as the host. The winner was Divya Agarwal, followed by Nishant Bhat in second place and Shamita Shetty in third. 

