Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy; share photos with baby bump

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad announced their first pregnancy just four months after marriage. In February, the duo announced that they have gotten married at a court and now, they have shared beautiful photos flaunting the baby bump. In the pictures, Fahad can be seen holding Swara from the back as they caress her baby bump with the backdrop of a sunset.

Swara Bhasker wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!"

Swara and Fahad met at a protest site in January 2020 and love took its course. Announcing their wedding, Swara shared on social media "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband. Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

For the unversed, Fahad Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. He graduated from the Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai. He was elected the general secretary of the TISS students' union in 2017 and 2018, and was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, mobilising the agitation's Mumbai leg by drawing large crowds from different colleges.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker recently wrapped up her next film 'Mrs Falani'. The film is based on 8 different stories and will see the actress pulling off 8 different characters belonging from different regions, speaking different dialects, sporting different attires in one single movie. In the film, Swara will be seen in the role of a home-maker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara also got her nose pierced for the film.

