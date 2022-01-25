Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur, most anticipated OTT debuts of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur

The influx of OTT platforms has changed the narrative over the last few years. While the audience binge-watched some of the most compelling dramas online, there was an undercurrent to have the industry's biggest names on the platforms. And the wait seems to be finally over! Well, 2022 will be bigger and better because the leading men of the Indian Film Industry are all set to make a splash with their digital ventures. Here's looking at four actors who will make their OTT debut this year.

Ajay Devgn

Touted as one of the most terrific actors in our industry, Ajay Devgn will mark his OTT debut with Rudra-The Edge of Darkness. The actor will star alongside Esha Deol. Even though the actor has essayed a cop character several times, the show will feature him in an unusually dark and gritty role.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Off late, the handsome hero Aditya Roy Kapur is making noise with the news of him joining forces with The Night Manager remake. The brilliant actor will step into Hrithik Roshan's shoes to headline and play the title character in the acclaimed British miniseries.

Varun Dhawan

Following the lead, Varun Dhawan will also star in the remake of an international project, Citadel. The show, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starred Priyanka Chopra. The Hindi adaptation will have Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK as creators.

Shahid Kapoor

Another name on the list is the ever-so-charming actor Shahid Kapoor. The actor will star in an untitled project, helmed by Raj and DK. The powerhouse duo created quite a stir with their series, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar will also be making his OTT debut soon with 'The End'. While details about the project are kept under wraps, the actor told Variety, "The End.” It’s a high-octane action thriller and takes me back to a genre I started my career with three decades ago. Filming is due to commence in quarter one of 2022. As for the narrative, I am under such tight confidentiality with the show that even if I wanted to give you a sneak peek I wouldn’t be able to."