'That stunning villian': Netizens go berserk over Bobby Deol's first look in Suriya-starrer Kanguva | See pic

On the occasion of his birthday, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to unveil his first look from his upcoming Tamil-language fantasy action flick titled Kanguva. The film stars Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Kanguva also marks the Tamil film debut of Bobby and Disha. In the film, Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist Udhiran.

Check out Bobby's first look in Kanguva:

In the poster, Bobby can be seen in a ruthless and powerful avatar wherein he is surrounded by a 'n' number of his female followers.

Teaser of Kanguva

Earlier, on Suriya's birthday On July 23 last year, the makers of the film dropped a teaser on Saregama Tamil's official YouTube channel. The teaser was released in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English, and Hindi, making it one of the most-awaited pan-India flicks of 2024.

The teaser began with Suriya in a wild warrior avatar, much different from his last film Jai Bheem where he played an advocate. The star can be seen with long hair and a rugged look surrounded by dead bodies, a horse, and his army. In the later part of the teaser, Suriya can be seen killing a person with an arrow and running through a dark forest with an iron mask that hides his face in the beginning. Further, he can be seen roaring while multiple arrows are shot at him. The teaser ended with Suriya looking at the camera and saying, "All well."

More about Kanguva

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who impressed his fans with songs like Srivalli previously. The film has been bankrolled by UV Creations and Studio Green.

The supporting cast of the film includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala.

