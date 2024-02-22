Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn fights for his daughter from evil R Madhavan in this horror thriller

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Shaitaan will release in cinemas on March 8, 2024

Ajay Devgn on Thursday finally unveiled first trailer of his much-anticipated horror thriller flick, Shaitaan. The trailer features Ajay Devgn as a good family man while R Madhavan plays the evil antagonist, who through his witchcrafts control the mind of the former's daughter. ''Hell comes home with #Shaitaan,'' Ajay Devgn wrote along with the trailer. The film is releasing in cinemas on March 8, 2024. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Jyotika in the lead role.

Check out the trailer:

Earlier this week, the makers along with R Madhavan unveiled his first look from the film wherein the actor is seen giving a fierceful look.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, netizens shared their views on the upcoming flick. One user wrote, ''super duper blockbuster movie hogi sar.'' ''Gujrathi horror movie Vash ka remake lag rahi he ye movie,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Jab tailor itna achcha hai to film kaisa hoga wooo nice.''

More deets about the film

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panaroma Studios International and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala.

Also Read: Indrani Mukerjea's docuseries: Bombay High Court orders Netflix to hold special screening for CBI

Also Read: Kiran Rao finally reacts to divorce with Aamir Khan, reveals why they still live in same building