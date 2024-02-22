Kiran Rao finally reacts to divorce with Aamir Khan, reveals why they still live in same building

Follow us on Image Source : X Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies will release on March 1, 2024.

Kiran Rao is all geared up for her next release Laapataa Ladies, which is releasing on March 1, 2024. The film's director Kiran Rao and the entire star cast are busy promoting it and are reaching different parts of the country. The team was recently in New Delhi for promotions and in an exclusive conversation with India TV, she opened up about a chapter of her life which she had not talked about for years. The filmmaker talked about divorce from Aamir Khan and told how even today there is a deep friendship and harmony between the two.

Kiran Rao revealed that the social challenges were not that much, but convincing the families was a big issue. She said that her divorce was quite different from that of common people, because even after the divorce, she was going to remain completely connected to Aamir Khan like a family. Kiran said that they wanted to raise their son together, so even today both of them live together like a family in the same building and share a good and deep friendly relationship. It is because of this divorce which has a different meaning that both of them are still together.

What did Kiran say?

''Yes, we had to tell the families, we had to explain to them that this divorce is completely different, because we will not take any break completely, it will not be that we will never meet or live like a family. . It was most important to convince the families, because the society could not be explained, their thinking could not be changed, but for us it was most natural that we remain friends. We have a son together, we work together, live together in the same building and we already have a good relationship with Reena, Junaid and Ayra, so we never thought that this was going to have any special impact. From the society's point of view, many people found it very different and unusual. They have never got to see this, but people have understood that this is possible, because how can you break a relationship completely. For us it was quite natural and now the society will also understand that this also happens,'' Kiran said in an exclusive talk with India TV's Jaya Dwivedie.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

