'Neither drinks nor smokes': Sonam Kapoor decodes secret behind Anil Kapoor's youthful looks

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter.

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Anil Kapoor, recently opened up about the secrets behind her father's youthful looks. As per Press Trust of India (PTI), Sonam recently attended the book launch of Dr Shiv K Saran's Own Your Body: A Doctor's Life-saving Tips, where she spoke about her dad's lifestyle and secret of his young looks.

''My father is an extreme, he doesn't drink, smoke or doesn't do anything. Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men,'' she said.

The Khoobsurat actress also opened about her grandfather Surinder Kapoor and said, ''besides his white hair'', he looked the same till he passed away in 2011.

Not only this, Sonam also credited her mother for her father's looks and said, ''Honestly since I remember, my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many, many years ago..So it is my mother who has been very, very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes, but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife.''

Sonam and Anil Kapoor on work front

Sonam was recently seen in crime thriller flick titled Blind, also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in key roles.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from the audience and performed well at the box office.