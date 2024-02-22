Aditya Dhar reacts to Article 370 being called an 'agenda-driven' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 370 will release in cinemas on February 23, 2024.

After the massive success of his directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar is all set for his next venture Article 370. In a recent interview, the filmmaker has opened about his upcoming film being termed as an 'agenda-driven' film and said that Article 370 is a film that champions women's empowerment as the film is lead by his wife Yami Gautam and Priyamani.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aditya said, ''Article 370 chronologically tells the truth, what had happened and how it happened. There is no jingoism. There is nothing in the film which will feel distasteful. It is a pure story of how these people pulled off such a massive operation. It is a great story. People who always say that we don’t make big female-oriented films in India, we have made it, now go and watch it. This is the film that actually proves that it doesn’t matter if the lead is a guy or a girl; what matters is a great story. Article 370 is the perfect film to be endorsed by people who champion women’s rights.''

Talking about the section of people who is calling Article 370 an 'agenda-driven' film, he added, ''The community who feels that it is an agenda-driven film without watching it, I really don’t care about them because I think they are people who have already made their judgement and the agenda is actually in their head. They made a judgement without actually even seeing the film, so I can’t do anything about that. So, even discussing or thinking about them is a waste of time.''

He also opened up about the flak his directorial debut received. ''The audience is very intelligent. They understand the difference between an agenda-driven film and a film made with great intent. They also understand the difference between a project and a film. I remember many people trashed Uri at that time, but the audience basically shut them up with the way it went on. The fact is that nothing can be above the audience,'' he further added.

Also Read: Decoding meaning of Akaay: Name of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's baby boy