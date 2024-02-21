Decoding meaning of Akaay: Name of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay was born on February 15, 2024.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Not only the celebrity couple shared the good news with their fans, they also revealed the name of their newborn, who was born o n February 15.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple on their respective handles wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and Gratitude. Virat and Anushka.”

Soon after the announcement, social media went berserk around the word 'Akaay' and the unique name became one of the top trends on the internet. Netizens started searching the meaning of their son's name on social media.

Many of them claimed that their son's name is derived from the Turkish language, which means shining moon, but this is incorrect. The name of Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma's son is not taken from Turkish language but from Sanskrit language, the meaning of which is quite special.

In the Sanskrit language, Akaay means something that doesn't have any definite shape, which is formless. In Hinduism, Lord Shiva is considered formless.

Earlier, their daughter Vamika, who was born in 2021, was named after Goddess Durga. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding in Italy.

