Vikrant Massey issues apology after his old controversial tweet goes viral | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey was last seen in 12th Fail.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who has been recently receiving applause for his latest offering 12th Fail, made headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons. An old tweet from 2018 resurfaced on X wherein he shared a cartoon of a conversation between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, expressing his concerns over Kathua and Unnao cases. In his old tweet, Goddess Sita expressing relief for being kidnapped by Ravan rather than Ram's 'bhakts'. Along with the catoon cutout, Vikrant had written, ''Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame.''

For this tweet, he faced massive backlash on social media, following which the actor has issued an apology clarifying his 'intentions'.

''In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards,'' Vikrant wrote in his apology post.

See the post:

Not only this, the 12th Fail actor has also deleted his old tweet.

Mumbai-based advocate Ashutosh Dubey on Tuesday night shared a screenshot of the chat he had with Vikrant Massey ahead of the latter's apology.

Vikrant Massey on work front

After 12th Fail, Vikrant has several big projects in his kitty including Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and The Sabarmati Report, among others.

Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh​

Also Read: Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside