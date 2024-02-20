Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
  4. Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar and his production house Excel Entertainment announced the leading lady of his much-awaited flick, Don 3. Kiara Advani has been roped in for the role of the female lead. Earlier, several reports suggested that Priyanka Chopra will again play the female lead in the film.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2024 11:00 IST
kiara advani don 3
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani is married to Sidharth Malhotra.

Farhan Akhtar and his banner Excel Entertainment on Tuesday made a special announcement about the much-awaited project of the production house, Don 3. Sharing a short clip, Farhan and Excel Entertainment announced the leading lady of the upcoming flick. Kiara Advani will be seen playing the main role alongside Ranveer Singh. Last year, Ranveer Singh was announced as the male lead in the upcoming edition, replacing Shah Rukh Khan for titular role. 

See the post: 

''Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3,'' reads the caption of the post. 

Replying to the same, the actress took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and shared her excitement for joining Don 3. ''Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together,'' she wrote. 

Earlier, reports of Priyanka Chopra playing the leading lady in the film made rounds. 

The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character. In fact, the first few meetings also took place when Priyanka came to India recently for another professional commitment. She used her time in India to align the talks and figure out her next project in the Hindi film industry,” Hindustan Times reported quoting a source.

After Ranveer Singh was announced for the titular role in Don 3, SRK fans were unhappy with this decision, following which Ranveer came forward and assured franchise's fans and shared a heartfelt note praising the previous two faces of Don series.

'My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud,'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is expected to go on the floors next year and release in the second half of 2025. 

