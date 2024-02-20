Vikrant Massey says his grandfather was a 'character artist', worked in 200 films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey was last seen in 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey, who was recently in the news for the success of his latest offering 12th Fail, has shared that his grandfather was an actor and he worked in more than 200 Hindi films.

The actor, who is one of the actors to successfully transition from television to films, got the acting genes from his grandfather and has used them to his full strength gaining landslide success in television and making conscious choice of meaningful stories in cinema.

Talking about his grandfather, Vikrant told YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, "Mere dada character, Ravikant Massey, artiste the. He was an actor himself. He was awarded gold medal twice in the All India Dramatic competition by the former President of India, Rajendra Prasad. He worked a lot in Gaiety theatre of Shimla, he worked in the capacity of an actor, director and a producer in theatre. He also worked a full-time job as a manager at a hotel in Shimla."

"He has worked in over 200 Hindi films, including 'Naya Daur' and 'Guide'. But, he played peripheral parts, lawyer ban gaye, doctor ban gaye. Aur us zamaane mein actors ko apne props aur costume khud le jana padte the set pe," he added.

Vikrant Massey on work front

After 12th Fail, Vikrant has several big projects in his kitty including Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and The Sabarmati Report, among others.

Sector 36 is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and also stars Deepak Dobriyal in key role. The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor touches Kirron Kher's feet during their lunch outing at Abhinav Bindra's house | See pic

(With IANS inputs)