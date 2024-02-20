Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Anil Kapoor touches Kirron Kher's feet during their lunch outing at Abhinav Bindra's house | See pic

Anil Kapoor touches Kirron Kher's feet during their lunch outing at Abhinav Bindra's house | See pic

Actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Anil Kapoor during their lunch outing at Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's house.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2024 8:11 IST
kirron kher anil
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter.

Anil Kapoor shares a close bond with Anupam Kher and his family. The actor was recently spotted at a lunch outing with Anupam's wife, Kirron Kher at Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's house. Taking to Instagram, Kirron shared a series of picture of their lunch outing and wrote, ''With @anilskapoor, my sister Kanwal and brother in law Jatinder Pannu at @abhinav_bindra’s lunch. Beautiful home, great hosts and old friends. Thank you so much for sharing it with us.''

See the post: 

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor and Kirron Kher are seen greeting, hugging each other. But one pic from the post is doing rounds on the internet wherein Anil is seen respectfully touching the feets of Kirron.

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing an all-black outfit while Kirron wore a blue suit and a floral shawl.  

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor is producing a project based on the life of Abhinav Bindra wherein his son Harsh Varrdhan will be seen playing the lead role. 

Earlier, Harsh shared an update on the project and said, ''I am acting and producing that film with my father (Anil Kapoor). Abhinav is a unique individual. He is not your stereotypical athlete. He is a very quiet guy and has a dry sense of humour. Shooting is a very psychological sport, and this is not your standard rags-to-riches story. We are trying to develop a narrative that is true to who Abhinav is. We are trying to make it cinematic and, at the same time, true to his nature and life.''

Harsh also revealed that the team is planning ito release the biopic in 2024. 

Also Read: The Kerala Story: After successful theatrical run, Adah Sharma's film achieves THIS milestone on OTT

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement