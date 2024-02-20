Anil Kapoor touches Kirron Kher's feet during their lunch outing at Abhinav Bindra's house | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter.

Anil Kapoor shares a close bond with Anupam Kher and his family. The actor was recently spotted at a lunch outing with Anupam's wife, Kirron Kher at Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's house. Taking to Instagram, Kirron shared a series of picture of their lunch outing and wrote, ''With @anilskapoor, my sister Kanwal and brother in law Jatinder Pannu at @abhinav_bindra’s lunch. Beautiful home, great hosts and old friends. Thank you so much for sharing it with us.''

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor and Kirron Kher are seen greeting, hugging each other. But one pic from the post is doing rounds on the internet wherein Anil is seen respectfully touching the feets of Kirron.

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing an all-black outfit while Kirron wore a blue suit and a floral shawl.

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor is producing a project based on the life of Abhinav Bindra wherein his son Harsh Varrdhan will be seen playing the lead role.

Earlier, Harsh shared an update on the project and said, ''I am acting and producing that film with my father (Anil Kapoor). Abhinav is a unique individual. He is not your stereotypical athlete. He is a very quiet guy and has a dry sense of humour. Shooting is a very psychological sport, and this is not your standard rags-to-riches story. We are trying to develop a narrative that is true to who Abhinav is. We are trying to make it cinematic and, at the same time, true to his nature and life.''

Harsh also revealed that the team is planning ito release the biopic in 2024.

