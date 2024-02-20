The Kerala Story: After successful theatrical run, Adah Sharma's film achieves THIS milestone on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kerala Story was one of the most successful films of 2023.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, was finally released on OTT after several months of its theatrical release. Just like its successful theatrical run, The Kerala Story is enjoying a similar response on OTT. It was released on ZEE5 on February 16 and since then it has been watched for over 150 million minutes on its launch weekend. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Monday took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news and wrote, ''THE KERALA STORY INCREDIBLE VIEWERSHIP… #TheKeralaStory is a success story on OTT as well: 150 million+ watch minutes during the launch weekend.''

About The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Made on a small budget of Rs 15-20 crore, the film went on to mint over Rs 300 crore worldwide with the help of positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

Apart from Adah, the film also featured Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani Siddhi Idnani, and Devadarshini in key roles.

The film revolves around 4 college girls who are brainwashed and forced to join ISIS. The makers of the film claimed that around 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and taken to Syria and Iraq. The storyline of the film garnered massive backlash from a section of the society as well as raised the political temperature at that time.

For the unversed, the trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma have again joined hands for another intriguing flick titled Bastar: The Naxal Story, a teaser of which was unveiled recently.

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhavan. The monologue gives a glimpse of the storyline wherein some truths are expected to be unfolded in the film.

The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

