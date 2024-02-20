Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's Sher Khan was one of the most-awaited flicks nearly 12 years ago. However, the film was shelved indefinately due to VFX-related issues. Apart from Salman, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was also roped in for the lead role. Sohail Khan was to be the director of the project and the filmmaker now has an update about the film and he is most likely to revive Sher Khan.

Sohail was recently present at a promotional event of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), where he spoke to News18 Showsha about the project in details.

Speaking about the reason behind putting the film in the backburner, Sohail said, ''That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I want the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.''

Talking about the use of technology in Indian films and Hollywood films, the filmmaker added, ''That fear of thinking about creating something that would release three years later is something I needed to tame. I realised that I’ve to think of something that’s the future and not the present. That’s exactly where Marvel and DC films score. They pre-empt what’s going to happen. Our action is more human, so when we go into technology-based action, there’s a slack. We think of the present times while the rest of the world keeps moving on.''

Sohail Khan also revealed that he will be resuming work on his romantic comedy flick My Punjabi Nikah soon. The film will star Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

