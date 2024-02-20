Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Salman Khan-starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Did you remember the time when Kapil Sharma used to joke around regularly about the shelving of Sohail khan's directorial, Sher Khan? However, the filmmaker has recently shared an important update about the project. Scroll down to know more.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 13:08 IST
salman khan sher khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's Sher Khan was one of the most-awaited flicks nearly 12 years ago. However, the film was shelved indefinately due to VFX-related issues. Apart from Salman, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was also roped in for the lead role. Sohail Khan was to be the director of the project and the filmmaker now has an update about the film and he is most likely to revive Sher Khan. 

Sohail was recently present at a promotional event of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), where he spoke to News18 Showsha about the project in details. 

Speaking about the reason behind putting the film in the backburner, Sohail said, ''That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I want the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.''

Talking about the use of technology in Indian films and Hollywood films, the filmmaker added, ''That fear of thinking about creating something that would release three years later is something I needed to tame. I realised that I’ve to think of something that’s the future and not the present. That’s exactly where Marvel and DC films score. They pre-empt what’s going to happen. Our action is more human, so when we go into technology-based action, there’s a slack. We think of the present times while the rest of the world keeps moving on.''

Sohail Khan also revealed that he will be resuming work on his romantic comedy flick My Punjabi Nikah soon. The film will star Aayush Sharma in the lead role. 

Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement