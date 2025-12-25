Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike carrying Rs 1.1 crore bounty among six killed in Odisha Odisha encounter: According to police, Ganesh Uike was a member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head.

Bhubaneswar:

At least six Naxalites, including top Maoist commander Ganesh Uike, were neutralised by security forces in two separate encounters in the Kandhamal district of Odisha, said officials on Thursday. The first encounter broke out in the Gumma forest which comes under the jurisdiction of Belghar police station area on Wednesday night, in which two Maoists were neutralised.

The second encounter broke out on Thursday morning in a forest in Chakapad police station area, in which four Naxalites were neutralised, including Uike. According to police, Uike was a member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head.

Uike, 69, was known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa, the officials said, adding that he was a native of Pullemala village in Telangana's Nalgonda district. They added that officials have recovered arms and ammunition, including two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle, from the encounter sites.

The police, however, are yet to identify the other Naxalites who were neutralised in the encounter.

"Two Maoists were gunned down on Wednesday, and four were neutralised this morning. Killing of a central committee member is a big success for Odisha Police. It has broken the backbone of the Maoists in the state," Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said at a press conference.

"Operations are underway at different places along the Kandhamal-Ganjam inter-district boundary and we hope to get more success. This is one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Odisha in recent times. We thank the security personnel involved in the operation," he said, adding that the security forces are determined to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah's target of eliminating Naxalism by March next year.

Meanwhile, Shah has lauded the security forces for the successful operation and termed it a "significant milestone" in completing eliminating Naxalism from India. "With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).