Chhattisgarh: 28 Naxalites, including 22 with reward of Rs 89 lakh, surrender in Narayanpur

Raipur:

As many as 28 Naxalites surrendered before the authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, PTI reported citing the police. 22 of these Maoists had a collective reward of Rs 89 lakh on them. The group of Maoist cadres, including 19 women, surrendered after expressing confidence in the Chhattisgarh government’s development and rehabilitation initiatives. Police officials said they were influenced by the state’s Niyad Nellanar (Your Good Village) scheme and the newly introduced surrender-and-rehabilitation policy.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam explained that Niyad Nellanar focuses on taking development projects to remote and conflict-affected villages. Alongside this, the Bastar police have launched Poona Margham, a programme designed to help former Maoists reintegrate into society.

Among those who surrendered, four were classified as hardcore members. These included Pandi Dhruv alias Dinesh (33), a Divisional Committee member, and Dule Mandavi alias Munni (26), Chhattis Poyam (18), and Padni Oyam (30), all from Military Company No 6 of the East Bastar division. Each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Several others—Lakhmu Usendi (20), Sukmati Nureti (25), Sakila Kashyap (35), Shambatti Shori (35), Chaite alias Rajita (30) and Budhra Rava (28)—were area committee members with bounties of Rs 5 lakh each.

Police confirmed that three surrendered cadres also handed over weapons. Dinesh submitted a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), while Lakhmu Usendi gave up an INSAS rifle. Sukmatri surrendered a .303 rifle.

Officials said all surrendered individuals will be processed under the state’s rehabilitation policy and will receive assistance for a fresh start.

15 Naxalites surrender in Sukma

Earlier on Monday, 15 Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Among them, nine carried a combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh. The group included five women and members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), PTI reported citing officials.

Four of the hardcore PLGA members — Madvi Sanna (28), his wife Sodi Hidme (25), Suryam alias Ravva Soma (30), and his wife Meena alias Madvi Bhime (28) — had individual bounties of Rs 8 lakh. Other surrendered cadres included two area committee members with rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, one Maoist carrying Rs 3 lakh, and two others with bounties of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.As part of the rehabilitation process, each surrendered cadre received immediate assistance of Rs 50,000.

