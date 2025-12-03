Six Naxalites killed, two jawan martyred in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur The gun battle took place in a forest of the Gangaloor area adjoining Dantewada district when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Bijapur:

At least six Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. Unfortunately, two jawans of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were martyred during the anti-Naxal operation.

According to a police official, a gun battle occurred in the forested Gangaloor area near the Dantewada–Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation.

268 Naxalites have been killed this year

A joint team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) was conducting the operation.

Dantewada DIG Kamalochan Kashyap said that the encounter has been ongoing for the past two hours. "Six Maoists have been killed so far, and their bodies have been recovered. Two DRG soldiers were also martyred in the encounter," he said.

The number of Naxalites killed is expected to rise. Soldiers have surrounded a large number of Naxalites as the encounter is still ongoing.

With the latest action, 268 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 239 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur and Dantewada, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

37 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Earlier on November 30, a total of 37 Naxal operatives surrendered in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Among them, 27 individuals were carrying bounties totaling Rs 65 lakh. Chhattisgarh Police Superintendent Gaurav Rai had said that the surrender took place in front of senior police and CRPF officers under the "Poona Margem" initiative, which supports rehabilitation and social reintegration. The group included 12 women, highlighting the scheme’s inclusive approach.

The surrendering cadres included notable operatives such as Kumali alias Anita Mandavi, Geeta alias Laxmi Madkam, Ranjan alias Soma Mandavi, and Bhima alias Jahaj Kalmu, each with bounties of Rs 8 lakh.

Under the state government's rehabilitation policy, those who surrender will receive Ra 50,000 immediately, along with skill development training, agricultural land, and other support to reintegrate into society.

