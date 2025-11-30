37 Naxals, including 27 with Rs 65 lakh bounties, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Chhattisgarh Police Superintendent Gaurav Rai stated that the surrender took place in front of senior police and CRPF officers under the “Poona Margem” initiative, which supports rehabilitation and social reintegration.

37 Naxal operatives surrendered in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police officials said. Among them, 27 individuals were carrying bounties totaling Rs 65 lakh. Chhattisgarh Police Superintendent Gaurav Rai stated that the surrender took place in front of senior police and CRPF officers under the “Poona Margem” initiative, which supports rehabilitation and social reintegration. The group included 12 women, highlighting the scheme’s inclusive approach.

High-profile cadres included

The surrendering cadres included notable operatives such as Kumali alias Anita Mandavi, Geeta alias Laxmi Madkam, Ranjan alias Soma Mandavi, and Bhima alias Jahaj Kalmu, each with bounties of Rs 8 lakh.

Rehabilitation and support measures

Under the state government’s rehabilitation policy, those who surrender will receive Ra 50,000 immediately, along with skill development training, agricultural land, and other support to reintegrate into society.

Rai said the Bastar Range Police’s initiative is emerging as a key effort to bring lasting peace, respect, and development to the region. In the past 20 months alone, over 500 Maoists, including 165 with bounties, have laid down arms and returned to mainstream society.

State and central efforts

According to police, more than 2,200 Naxals, including top leaders, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh over the last 23 months. The central government has set a target to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.