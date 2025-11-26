41 Naxalites lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; 32 of them carried Rs 1.19 crore bounty Thirty-nine of the surrendered cadres were associated with the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, including members from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, Telangana State Committee, and the Dhamtari–Gariaband–Nuapada divisions.

A total of 41 Naxalites, including 12 women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday. As per the officials, 32 Naxalites carried a combined reward of Rs 1.19 crore on their heads. The cadres turned themselves in before senior police officials.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said that the cadres laid down arms as they were impressed by the government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham" (rehabilitation for social reintegration drive of Bastar range police.

Who surrendered?

Among the 41 surrendered Naxalites, four were members of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion no.1 and different companies of Maoists, three of area committees, 11 platoon and area committee party members, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, one deputy commander, six militia platoon members, and the remaining belonged to frontal outfits of outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Thirty-nine of these 41 cadres belonged to the south sub-zonal bureau of Maoists. They all were associated with the Dandakaranya special zonal committee, Telangana state committee, and the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada divisions of the banned outfit, the official said.

Rs 1.19 crore bounty on their heads

The surrendered cadres declared their faith in the Constitution and vowed to lead a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework. Under the state’s rehabilitation policy, each of them received an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000.

Among the surrendered Maoists, nine cadres — Pandru Hapka alias Mohan (37), Bandi Hapka (35), Lakkhu Korsa (37), Badru Punem (35), Sukhram Hemla (27), Manjula Hemla (25), Mangali Madvi alias Shanti (29), Jairam Kadiyam (28), and Pando Madkam alias Chandni (35) — each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

In addition, three cadres had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, 12 carried Rs 2 lakh each, and eight others carried Rs 1 lakh each.

790 Maoist cadres have quit violence since January 2024

Yadav said the state government's rehabilitation policy has been encouraging Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream. He appealed to the remaining Maoists to abandon the path of violence.

"Maoists should shed misleading and violent ideologies and return to society without fear. The 'Poona Margham' drive ensures a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future for those who surrender," he said.

With this surrender, a total of 790 Maoist cadres have quit violence and joined the mainstream in the district since January 2024, the SP said.

During the same period, 202 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters and 1,031 cadres arrested in the district, he said.

More than 2,200 Naxalites, including top cadres, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, according to police.

