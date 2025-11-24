Chhattisgarh: 15 Naxalites, with combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh, surrender in Sukma The surrendered cadres met senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed. Speaking to authorities, the former militants said they were encouraged by the state government’s development and rehabilitation initiatives.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh):

In a significant development, 15 Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday. Among them, nine carried a combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh. The group included five women and members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), PTI reported citing officials.

The surrendered cadres met senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed. Speaking to authorities, the former militants said they were encouraged by the state government’s development and rehabilitation initiatives, including the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme, which supports infrastructure work in remote villages, and the new surrender policy, ‘Poona Margham’ (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration).

Four of the hardcore PLGA members — Madvi Sanna (28), his wife Sodi Hidme (25), Suryam alias Ravva Soma (30), and his wife Meena alias Madvi Bhime (28) — had individual bounties of Rs 8 lakh. Other surrendered cadres included two area committee members with rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, one Maoist carrying Rs 3 lakh, and two others with bounties of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

As part of the rehabilitation process, each surrendered cadre received immediate assistance of Rs 50,000. The government has committed to further reintegrating them into society under its existing programmes.

Authorities said that over the past 23 months, more than 2,150 Naxalites, including several senior leaders, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, reflecting the impact of ongoing development and rehabilitation measures.

Amit Shah vows to end Naxalism by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the valedictory session of Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership in New Delhi, stated that India aims to be free from Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He emphasised that the fight will continue until those providing ideological, legal, and financial support to Naxalism are identified and addressed.