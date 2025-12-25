PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary in Lucknow | Video PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to honour the life and ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 25) inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a major national memorial complex dedicated to honouring the life, legacy and ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The inauguration marks the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders. He was warmly welcomed by people who waved the tricolour and raised slogans in his honour.

About Rashtriya Prerna Sthal

According to an official statement, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India’s national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

