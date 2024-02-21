From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, celebs pour in wishes for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on birth of baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a baby boy born on February 15 whom they named 'Akaay'. Soon after the news went viral on social media, congratulations poured in for the celebrity couple from different corners.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

See Anushka's post:

Actress Alia Bhatt, took to the comments section of Anushka's post, and wrote, "How beautiful. Congratulations."

Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis under Anushka's post.

Actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar commented, "Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man."

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations guys... anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika."

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil commented, "Congratulations," while actor Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big congratulations."

Mouni Roy wrote, “All my love to you and the lil angel…”

Sonam Kapoor also congratulated the couple.

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, whom Anushka is portraying onscreen in Chakda 'Xpress, wrote, “Welcome to the world, little Akaay! Congratulations to @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli on the arrival of your bundle of joy!”

Anushka and Virat, who are popularly called as 'Virushka' by their fans, got married in December 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

In 2021, Anushka and Virat had welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Vamika.

