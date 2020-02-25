Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan's next with Aayush Sharma is a remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern: Reports

Salman Khan launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri in 2018. Recently, there were some reports that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are ikely to share the big screen in a gangster drama where the Dabangg star will be seen in a Sikh policeman avatar. Now, more details have been added through some latest reports. It is now being said that the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer will be a remake of a popular 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Interestingly, Salman Khan will be seen in a supporting role, who chases Aayush's character, the Pinkvilla report said. "After Marathi movie, Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers", a source was quoted as saying to the entertainment daily.

They further shared, "They were keen to do a Hindi remake but the buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake."

The source added, "Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector, an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that."

They concluded by stating, "It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful."

