Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan to sport turban in cop drama co-starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to play the role of a Sikh cop in his next film. The actor has already played the role of a policeman many times on the big screen and fans have loved him every time. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be seen as a Sikh Policeman in the film that will also star his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It will be a gangster drama and Salman will grow a beard for real for his part.

Speaking about the film, a source close to the development told the publication, "Salman has played cops before but what excited him about this one is that he's a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and will wear a turban. He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team." In the film, while Salman Khan will be the righteous cop, Aayush Sharma will play the role of the gangster as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The source added, "This time around, there won't be an actress opposite Salman. His is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he have several confrontations."

There is no denying that Salman Khan fans will be extremely happy to see the superstar play the role. However, this is not the first time that he will be seen as Sikh cop onscreen. Earlier in 2008, Salman sported a turban look for Samir Karnik’s film Heroes. He played the role of a Sikh Army Officer opposite actress Preity Zinta.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the name of the film hasn’t been zeroed in yet. It is said that the film will go on floors in May this year.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page