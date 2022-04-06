RRR Box Office Report: SS Rajamouli's film witnesses major drop, fails to surpass The Kashmir Files

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR Box Office Report

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has quashed several records at the box office ever since its release on March 25. For the Hindi version, RRR had performed exceptionally well by running a riot on the ticket window. However, the second Monday didn't look so good for the numbers as all mass pockets from UP, Bihar to MP have seen falls due to Ramzan. While Delhi/NCR and Punjab haven't been affected much. In comparison to the business of the previously released film The Kashmir Files which had collected Rs. 12.40 cr, RRR failed to surpass its collections.

As per the report in BOI, the film was expected to do a business over 85 crore nett plus going by the second Friday but it seems like will now it will have to settle for a second week total of 75 crore nett which is still not bad. Undoubtedly, the film is a superhit in Hindi and will do around 205 crore nett. It will also rack up the highest numbers post the pandemic in places like Bihar, Rajasthan, CP Berar and CI. Despite the drop in Gujarat / Saurashtra on Monday, it could still go close to the 35 crore nett mark in that circuit which is more than the likes of Dangal, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Earlier, sharing his thoughts about RRR's incredible theatrical run in March, film analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#RRR is SUPER-SOLID... Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]... #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed... Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan's first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz."

The film has performed exceptionally well on the global front. RRR is now the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, having overtaken PK. The film's international total stands have crossed Rs 900 crore mark. RRR's success has marked a remarkable achievement at the Indian box office, particularly in the North. It’s the third hit of the year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile, John Abraham's Attack couldn’t make much of an impact at the box office. The collections came down heavily for Attack on Monday as it collected in the 1-1.25 crore nett.