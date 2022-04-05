RRR Box Office Report: SS Rajamouli's film inches to 200 Cr club beating Aamir Khan's 'PK', Rajnikanth's '2.0'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM RRR Box Office Report

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been breaking records at the box office since its release worldwide on March 25. The big-budget spectacle drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has maintained its strong grip over the ticket window against new releases like John Abraham's Attack. The epic period action drama film has till Monday earned Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office surpassing Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection. The film has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark globally, becoming only the fifth Indian film ever to do so.

However, a report in Box Office India talking about the collections of RRR (Hindi) has indicated its first major fall. "RRR (Hindi) saw its first major drop in first major drop in its run as it collected 7 crore nett apprx on its second Monday. The collections remain good but normally you expect a 25-30% drop on the second Monday for an established well appreciated film. The drop here is around 45%," it read.

"The collections of the film after eleven days are 190 crore nett and it will cross Sooryavanshi today (Tuesday) and reach the 200 crore nett mark on Wednesday," it further stated.

After the drop in its collections on Monday RRR is unlikely to be the highest grosser of the year and beat The Kashmir Files but it is certain to beat Sooryavanshi everywhere barring the Mumbai circuit.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film is sure to cross the Rs 200 cr mark, "#RRR is SUPER-SOLID... Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]... #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed... Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan's first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz."

For the unversed, in just three days of its release, 'RRR' crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection. The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

