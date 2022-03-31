'Don't make assumptions...': Alia Bhatt reacts to deleting SS Rajamouli's film RRR's posts on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia reacts to deleting SS Rajamouli's RRR post

Highlights RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan-Jr NTR in lead roles

The film made the fastest entry in the 100 Cr at the box office

The film had hit theaters on March 25

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's debut South film RRR has enjoyed a successful run at the box office and is inching towards a 700crore club. However, the gossip galore was abuzz with rumours of Alia Bhatt being unhappy with SS Rajamouli for giving her a brief screen space in the final cut of the film. It was also reported that the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. Putting an end to these rumours, Alia finally reacted to the ongoing fiasco. She took to her Instagram Stories and issued a clarification writing, "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team."

The actress revealed the real reason why she deleted RRR videos from her Instagram grid. She wrote, "I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

"I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan-I loved every single thing about my experience on this film. The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide," she concluded.

There were reports swirling in the media that the actress unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, however, she still follows the filmmaker.

RRR which was released on March 25th became the film that made the fastest entry in the 100 Cr at the box office. The multistarrer masterpiece enjoys an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, JR NTR and Ram Charan.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings in her kitty.