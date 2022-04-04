Box Office Report: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR continues its magic while 'Attack' struggles big time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Box Office Report: 'RRR' Vs 'Attack'

Highlights Attack starring John Abraham in the lead is struggling at the box office

The film is currently competing at the box office with RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is inching towards 200 crore club

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR has been winning hearts ever since its release on March 25. From its extravagant appeal to a powerful star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film continues the winning streak at the box office on its second Saturday. While the latest Friday release 'Attack' starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is still facing challenges at the box office. Both the films belong to the action genre which might be the reason why John's film has been struggling hard to get close to even 10 crore mark. Meanwhile, RRR has already been declared a superhit as within two days it crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office and is inching toward the 200 crore club in the Hindi belts.

A report in Box Office India talking about the collections of RRR said, "RRR (Hindi) continues to storm the box office as it collected around 17 crore nett on its second Saturday to take its total around 162 crore nett. The jump was around 30% on the second Saturday which is very good for a film which is doing huge numbers in mass pockets."

On Sunday trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter as he wrote, "#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS... Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun... Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT."

The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

While for Attack, the Box Office India report claimed, "Attack had business in the same range as day one with 3-3.25 crore nett coming and will have a two day total of 6.25 crore nett apprx. The numbers are low across the board as both metros and mass circuits do dull business."

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions are presenting the action-packed movie.