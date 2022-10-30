Phone Bhoot, Drishyam 2, Black Panther 2: Bollywood, Hollywood and South films releasing in November 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV All films releasing November 2022

Phone Bhoot, Uunchai, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Yashoda and Drishyam 2 are some of the highly anticipated films releasing on the big screens in November 2022. The moviegoing experience is only going to get better with such heavy-duty titles expected to be a treat for the watchers. From genres ranging from horror comedy and thriller to sci-fi and superhero, there is something for every movie fan. Below is a list of theatrical releases in November that is sure to make you ditch the comfort of your home and head to the nearest cinema halls.

Phone Bhoot

Horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot is all set to release in cinema halls on November 4.

Double XL

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi, the social comedy Double XL will be hitting the big screens on November 4. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in a role in the movie.

Mili

Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, a survival thriller, will release in cinema halls on November 4. The movie is a remake of a Malayalam language hit, which was released in 2019.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Pop star Shawn Mendes and Oscar winner Javier Bardem's animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will make its debut in Indian theatres on November 4.

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Yashoda will make its debut in theatres countrywide on November 11. It is written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The movie is in the action thriller genre.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther (2018) sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is highly awaited among the fans. After Chadwick Boseman's death, fans want to see which character will don the superhero costume. Popstar Rihanna has two songs on its soundtrack.

Uunchai

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher as aging friends who want to scale the Everest base camp trek, Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, will release on November 11.

Thai Massage

Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu-starrer Thai Massage will open in theatres countrywide on November 11. It is a quirky family entertainer.

Drishyam 2

Actors Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name.

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in the quirky horror comedy Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame. The movie is heading to the big screens on November 25.

