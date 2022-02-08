Mahabharat's Bheem, actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away aged 74

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ED STUDIOS Praveen Kumar Sobti has passed away aged 74

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was popular for playing the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological show, Mahabharat has passed away aged 74. Praveen was known for his huge build and played the role of henchman, goon and bodyguard in many Bollywood movies. The 6'6'' tall actor and sportsman hailed from Punjab.

Before stepping into the acting profession, Praveen was a hammer and discus throw athlete. He is a four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) and also represented India in two Olympic Games (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games). He is also an Arjuna Awardee. It was because of sports that Praveen got the job of Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF).

After having a successful career in track and field sports, Praveen switched to a career in showbiz in the late '70s. In an interview with Times of India, Praveen had recalled signing his first Bollywood film when he was in Kashmir for a tournament. His first role was in Ravikant Nagaich directorial where he did not have a dialogue.

Later, Praveen did another movie, titled Raksha in 1981 and more roles followed. In Bollywood, his most memorable appearance was as Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah.

Praveen's filmography includes titles like Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Yudh, Zabardast, Singhasan, Khudgarz, Loha, Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Ilaaka and others. In the late '80s he would sign on to play Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat which would immortalise him in the eyes of the viewers. Like the other cast members, Praveen became synonymous with the character he played in the popular mythological show.

In 2013, Praveen tried for a career in politics and contested the assembly elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Wazirpur constituency in Delhi but lost. After this defeat, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2021, Praveen had expressed his displeasure about not getting pension from the Punjab government.

(Inputs by Joyeeta)