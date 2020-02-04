Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4: Saif Ali Khan starrer witnesses drop, earns approx Rs 1.75 crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 4

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman which opened with Rs 3.24 crore witnesses a gradual increase over the weekend. The movie made Rs 4.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.04 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 12.83 crore. However, it failed at crucial Monday test.

As per boxofficeindia.com, Jawaani Jaaneman fell around 40 percent on Monday. The movie earned Rs 1.75 crore putting up a total of Rs 14 crore nett. Competition is not strong but Jawaani Jaaneman really needs to hold weekdays well to get a respectable total.

Jawaani Jaaneman is making a lot of buzz because of Alaya F, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter. The rom-com is about a single man who suddenly encounters the fact that he has a daughter and also meets the girl's mother.

Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the reunion of Saif and Tabu after Hum Saath Saath Hain. The two actors have collaborated after two decades. Praising Saif's sense of humour, Tabu in an interview said that Jawaani Jaaneman is a different film and she was looking forward to doing such kind of film with him.

Indiatvnews.com's movie critic Sonal Gera in her review gave full marks to Alaya F for her charismatic screen presence and energy. Nevertheless, this rom-com was bogged down by the poor writing.Read the full movie review here

Jawaani Jaaneman also features Faida Jalal, Kumud Mishra and Kubbra Sait in important roles.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is facing box office competition from Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Saif, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer